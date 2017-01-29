Punish people who slam Bollywood by showing them boring films: Farah Khan

Bollywood choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan feels the trend of typecasting Bollywood movies will always be there. She says people who deride Hindi movies should be made to watch boring cinema as punishment.

Be it Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan or Happy New Year -- Farah is known for weaving in larger-than-life song-and-dance sequences in her narration.

Often, people label Hindi films with names like Bollywood masala film or Bollywood item song. Farah says it will always happen and can’t be changed.

“This will be a constant factor... These people should be made to watch French or Polish cinema. Their punishment should be that they should be made to watch boring films for their whole life,” Farah said in a phone interview.

Farah, who has choreographed dance routines for over a 100 songs in over 80 Hindi films, also pointed out how people in foreign countries love Bollywood for its elaborate song and dance sequences.

She said, “Whenever I go abroad, (I see) the love they have for Bollywood. They love our films, songs and dances. These people (criticising Bollywood) should look at the industry from outsiders’ perspective. For us, Bollywood has become ghar ki murgi (idiom used to describe a situation where one undervalues things which one owns).”

On the work front, Farah has judged Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and is currently judging reality show Indian Idol 9.

