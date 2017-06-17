Pyaar Ka Punchnama team is back and the title announcement of new film promises lots of fun

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan of Pyaar Ka Punchnama series fame is back with his actors’ gang of Karthik Narayan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh for his upcoming rom-com. The title of the new film was announced on Friday in a quirky video.

Kartik, Nushrat and Sunny in a still from the announcement video.

Titled Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety, the film is the first of a three-film contract between T Series and Luv Ranjan. It is said to be a quirky, new age love triangle set in Delhi and UP. Slated to go on floors in November, this film that marks Luv, Kartik and Nushrat’s fourth association together, will be directed by Ranjan.

“When Bhushan approached me after PKP 2 what was exciting was his belief in my kind of films. Given producer Bhushan’s excellent sense of music, and unparalleled marketing muscle, I couldn’t have asked for a better association,” the director had earlier said.

Produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, the film is slated to be released on November 3.

Follow @htshowbiz for more