Qarib Qarib Singlle actor Parvathy: Hindi remakes of some South films have been crass

Actor Parvathy has received appreciation for her flawless performance opposite Irrfan in the film Qarib Qarib Singlle, her first Hindi film. A big name in the Malayalam and Tamil film industry, she is aware about the numerous regional films that get remade into Hindi, and end up being big money-spinners. But, the actor isn’t too keen on being a part of these remakes.

“I am not a big fan of remakes. I like it when a director puts his own vision to make a story. To make it exactly like that, or worse, by making it crass, which I’ve seen happen in Hindi cinema — takes away from the concept and theme,” opines Parvathy.

“People [in Bollywood] add extra comedy and extra everything, to make it click with the audience. I tried reviving a role I had played in an earlier film of my own, and even a role that was originally played by another actor — I didn’t like it,” adds the 29-year old, who is not dismissive about doing such remakes altogether. “Never say never, because if a gorgeous movie is being remade, I would want to be a part of it. In fact, it’s going to happen very soon,” she quips.

Asked if she finds any significant difference between Bollywood and the South film industry, Parvathy shares, “There’s no difference, except that here [in Bollywood], there’s a fixed eight-hour schedule. Down south, there’s a limitation of resources. Most Hindi films also have great budgets, so you can make things better.”

