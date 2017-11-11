Qarib Qarib Singlle rakes in Rs 1.75 crore on day one

Irrfan Khan-Parvathy-starrer Qarib Qarib Single, which is being appreciated as a breezy romantic comedy, raked in Rs 1.75 crore on its opening day and trade experts have expressed hopes that the business will rise over the weekend.

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the film is witnessing a strong word-of-mouth creating a power-packed impact on the masses, said a statement on behalf of the makers.

#QaribQaribSinglle Fri ₹ 1.75 cr. India biz... Expected to witness growth over the weekend. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2017

It brings to celluloid a fresh pairing of National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan and Malayalam actress Parvathy, who has made her Bollywood debut with this film on new age online dating. Presented by Zee Studios and produced by Jar Pictures, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again earned Rs 197.96 crore in four weeks of its release, becoming the highest Hindi grosser in 2017, second only to David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2. Internationally, the film’s gross is Rs 300 crore.

#GolmaalAgain is expected to cross ₹ 200 cr over the weekend... [Week 4] Fri 62 lakhs. Total: ₹ 198.58 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2017

Golmaal Again stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Tabu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more