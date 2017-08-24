R Balki: Prasoon Joshi is sensible and artistic; is suitable to head Censor Board

With adman-lyricist Prasoon Joshi taking over as the new chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (also known as Censor Board) replacing controversy-prone Pahlaj Nihalani, many are of the opinion that now the organisation would take the right course. Filmmaker R Balki is among those who feel similarly. He says Prasoon being a sensible individual would be the apt flag-bearer of everything that is right.

“I think Prasoon is a very sensible and artistic person. He understands the true purpose of cinema and most importantly he knows what he is doing. He also understands the true reason why there is a censor board — that it’s supposed to certify films,” says Balki. However, he stayed away from commenting on Nihalani.

Adman-lyricist Prasoon Joshi has been appointed as the new chairman of the Censor Board from August 11.

Elaborating more on his point, the Paa (2009) filmmaker shares that there might be few things that requires censoring, but such censoring should be justified. “Of course there are certain things that the Government would come upon and decide that it shouldn’t be allowed. But that would be a few incidents here and there, and they should be exceptions, not the rule. Prasoon will understand that the job of the board is to certify films, and not to cut them. A Censor Board is a supporter of films, not a destroyer. I think the Censor Board’s job is to protect our films and not to kind of attack them,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Balki has finished shooting his upcoming film Padman that highlights the life and struggle of Padma Shri Arunachalam Muruganantham. The film starring Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor is currently in the editing stage.

