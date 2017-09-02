R Madhavan in black shirt is the treat for your tired eyes on Saturday

Remember Maddy from Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein (2001)? R Madhavan has changed a lot since then, but what hasn’t changed in all these years is his charm. Don’t believe us? Take a look at his latest photo on Instagram.

Madhavan captioned the photo: From my photo shoot 3 weeks ago with my dear Pal Manoj Jadhav who shot my first ever portfolio in Kolhapur.

Since Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Madhavan is trying to change his image of a jolly god fellow, and his choice of films reflects that. First Saala Khadoos and then Tamil hit Vikram Vedha, Madhavan is displaying his range as an actor.

Recently, he opted out of Fanney Khan that also stars Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

“I loved the script and was really keen to be part of an interesting ensemble like Fanney Khan, unfortunately I couldn’t commit to the project due to date issues. I wish the team of all the luck,” Madhavan said in a statement.

Madhavan is quite popular on Instagram. Take a look at his photos.

