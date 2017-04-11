R Madhavan’s next is a biopic and it also has Sushant Singh Rajput and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor R Madhavan’s last release was Saala Khadoos (2016) and now he is gearing up to play a pilot in Chandamama Door Ke, to be directed by Sanjay Puran Singh. It’s almost like déjà vu for Madhavan for be playing this role, as he played an air force pilot twice before – once in Rang De Basanti (2006) and the second time in a TV show, Sea Hawks. “It is too premature to talk about my role in the film. I play a pilot and this is one of those films I am extremely excited about. Also it’s good to work with Sushant (Singh Rajput) and Nawazuddin (Siddiqui) as they’re both extremely talented,” says Madhavan.

Besides this film, he is also extremely excited about another project – a biopic, which he assets will be his biggest film ever. “I have been working on this for the past four years and now I can proudly say that things are being finalised. It’s an extraordinary story of an unsung hero, and his story deserves to be told. It will go on the floors this year but let me tell you that the biopic is not on any sportsperson or an actor’s life,” the actor says.

Love you too my bro... I miss the love and warmth on our sets .. always there for you Sir. https://t.co/J1yJWXIzq2 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 5, 2017

And what about rumours doing the rounds that a part 3 Tanu Weds Manu is already in the pipeline? “What, really? There is not even a germ of an idea that I am aware of. How am I supposed to confirm something I have absolutely no idea about. The problem with me is that like a typical Gemini, I get bored very easily. Having said that, I am yearning to work with the Tanu Weds Manu team once again. But unless Aanand (L Rai) offers me a triple role, I don’t think that will happen,” Madhavan laughs.