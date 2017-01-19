Ra.One animator Charu Khandal passes away at 32

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Ra.One might have been criticized as a film overall, but saw some excellent animation in it and won a National Award for Best Special Effects, in 2012.

Charu Khandal, the animator behind the big win, breathed her last on January 17, at the age of 32, after battling for five long years.

Read more

Reportedly, Charu was paralysed, after a speeding car hit her auto-rickshaw, in 2012. She suffered serious injuries in head and spine.

Red Chillies VFX took to their Facebook handle to post a message on the same, “In memory of Charu Khandal: Charu Khandal, a former team member of our studio, passed away on Tuesday morning, 17th January, 2017. Charu will always be remembered for being a happy go lucky, spirited girl and a true fighter! A few Red Chillies VFX team members who remember working with her said, “She was always passionate towards her work, and believed that she could make a difference with her contributions.”