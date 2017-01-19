 Ra.One animator Charu Khandal passes away at 32 | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Ra.One animator Charu Khandal passes away at 32

bollywood Updated: Jan 19, 2017 13:48 IST
ANI, New Delhi
Charu Khandal was injured in an accident five years ago. (Red Chillies VFX)

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Ra.One might have been criticized as a film overall, but saw some excellent animation in it and won a National Award for Best Special Effects, in 2012.

Charu Khandal, the animator behind the big win, breathed her last on January 17, at the age of 32, after battling for five long years.

Reportedly, Charu was paralysed, after a speeding car hit her auto-rickshaw, in 2012. She suffered serious injuries in head and spine.

Red Chillies VFX took to their Facebook handle to post a message on the same, “In memory of Charu Khandal: Charu Khandal, a former team member of our studio, passed away on Tuesday morning, 17th January, 2017. Charu will always be remembered for being a happy go lucky, spirited girl and a true fighter! A few Red Chillies VFX team members who remember working with her said, “She was always passionate towards her work, and believed that she could make a difference with her contributions.”

