Radhika Apte is seldom satisfied with her work, avoids watching herself onscreen

Radhika Apte belongs to that category of actors that dislikes watching themselves onscreen. “Most actors don’t feel satisfied after watching their work. I don’t watch myself on screen a lot. There is always something that you don’t like. It’s better to just work. But there are also some who learn more from watching themselves onscreen,” says 31-year-old Radhika, who will be seen in the upcoming film, Padman, alongside Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

The actor made her debut with the film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! (2005), and went on to do films such as Rakht Charitra (2010), Shor In The City (2011), Phobia (2016) and Parched (2016).

Read more

Does she feel like she’s finally made space for herself in Bollywood? “It is difficult to make your space in any field if you don’t have a godfather. It is difficult to even sustain. I think hard work is the key everywhere. If you keep at it and you work hard, I’m sure it pays off,” says Radhika.

Follow @htshowbiz for more