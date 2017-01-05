Raees and Kaabil can clash, but friendship shouldn’t: Hrithik Roshan

Kaabil and Raees may be ready for a showdown at the box office but actor Hrithik Roshan says it won’t affect his friendship with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Hrithik’s Kaabil and Shah Rukh’s Raees will be locking horns at the box office on January 25.

“Business should be on one side and friendship on the other side. Raees and Kaabil can clash but the friendship shouldn’t clash. So we have to have that understanding,” said Hrithik.

“They have to do the best for their film and we have to do what is best for our film. And the friendship stays,” he said.

The Jodha Akbar actor said Khan and he spoke to each other after it became clear that their films will release on the same date. Asked why the clash could not be avoided, the 42-year-old actor said, “They couldn’t find a better date. It’s not illegal.”

The Sanjay Gupta-directed Kaabil is the story of two blind lovers and a tragedy followed by revenge.

The Rahul Dholakia-helmed Raees is about a bootlegger, whose business is challenged and eventually thwarted by a tough cop, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Hrithik has seen the trailer of Raees and he thinks it is good.

To a query whether he thinks Kaabil has an edge over Raees, Hrithik said, “No, I don’t think either of the films need to have an edge over the other. Both films are to be judged by audience, I hope both will be loved.”

However, Hrithik believes due to the clash “numbers (box office collection) will be divided.”

Asked if this doesn’t bother him, he said, “It’s not in my control so how can it bother me.”