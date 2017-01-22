Raees: Don’t be surprised if you find Shah Rukh Khan on this train

If the role is unique, how can the promotional strategy be simple?

Shah Rukh Khan, who is all set to portray a notorious don on-screen, has decided to ditch the old-school style of promotions for his upcoming release, Raees, as the actor will be travelling from Mumbai to Delhi via train for its promotion in the national capital.

Moreover, the Badshaah of Bollywood will be meeting and interacting with people at every station the train stops at. The entire team, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, director Rahul Dholakia and others will also be undertaking a rail commute. The group is getting winter ready and is immensely looking forward to enter the city of Delhi, this time by train!

The train that SRK and the team are boarding is an August Kranti that will leave from Bombay Central at 5 pm and will be reaching Hazrat Nizamuddin at 10.55 am.

Here are the stations the train is likely to stop at, so grab your spot: Andheri, Borivili, Wapi, Walsad, surat, Baruch, Baroda, Ratlam, Kota, Savai Modhopur and Mathura.

On a related note, the flick is all set to clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kabil on January 25.