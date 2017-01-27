 Raees earns Rs 46.72 cr in two days, but will it cross Rs 150 cr mark? | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Raees earns Rs 46.72 cr in two days, but will it cross Rs 150 cr mark?

bollywood Updated: Jan 27, 2017 17:38 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is battling it out with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan’s gangster saga Raees is registering staggering numbers at the box office. The film has earned approximately Rs 47 crore in the first two days of its release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film’s business.

The film has also set the cash registers ringing in the key overseas market UAE, where it has gathered Rs 9.53 crore so far.

Raees is competing with the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil in what is being termed as a clash of the titans. On the first day, Kaabil earned about half of what Raees did. The second day numbers of Kaabil are not out yet.

However, neither film is proving to be a tough match for Aamir Khan’s Dangal which has registered Rs 383.88 cr in the domestic market since its release in December 2016.

Raees was initially expected to be a threat to Dangal, but if industry trends are to be believed, it seems crossing the Rs 150 cr mark is going to be difficult.

Playing in around 2800 screens, Raees is likely to continue its good run over the long weekend. However, a prolonged run at the ticket window may not see the same amount of footfalls like the first two days.

Expecting an average of Rs 15 cr for next three days, Raees may inch closer to the Rs 100 cr line, but after this further advancement is going to be really difficult for the film.

Shah Rukh Khan has seen a similar trend with his previous films Dilwale and Fan, so he would be concerned about the film’s final tally.

