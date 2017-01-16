Raees: Mahira was shy after watching her chemistry with Shah Rukh in Zaalima

Mahira Khan’s chemistry with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Raees song Zaalima is being appreciated and the Pakistani actress said she felt shy after watching the track.

The romantic number from the Rahul Dholakia-directed movie has been sung by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur.

Read more



During a Twitter chat, a fan asked Mahira what was her first reaction when she watched Zaalima, to which she replied, “I was feeling shy.”

The 32-year-old actress was all praise for her director of her debut Bollywood film.

Calling her experience of working with Dholakia “amazing”, she wrote, “@rahuldholakia helped me every step of the way.”

Mahira said she is currently working in Shoaib Mansoor’s film.

Raees, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will release on January 25.