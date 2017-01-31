Raees: Shah Rukh celebrates film’s success Nawazuddin, Sunny Leone

2017 has started with a bang for Bollywood. Raees, which is making quite a noise in the showbiz, has given B-town its first hit of the year, thereby giving Shah Rukh Khan a reason to celebrate.

SRK can’t seem to get over the love the people have shown to his latest offering. The Dilwale star, who yesterday arrived from Pune, celebrated the success of his movie Raees with the entire team including director Rahul Dholakia, co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and actress Sunny Leone besides others.

The 51 year-old-actor appeared to be on cloud nine during the success bash and was shaking a leg with Sunny Leone.

Nawazuddin was all gaga over Shah Rukh for his acting skills. The Badlapur star said, “I was not able to take my eyes off him. He just goes onto some other level. I just wanted to keep looking at him. That was an emotional moment for me.”

The success become even more special as the movie took on another B-Town hunk Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil at the box-office. Both movies are faring well, but Raees has taken a lead in terms of collection.