Raees: Shah Rukh doesn’t carry his stardom on set, says Nawazuddin

National Award winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the forthcoming film Raees, says the superstar comes to the set devoid of any airs. That, he says, helped him to act well in some crucial scenes of the film.

Nawazuddin has worked with all three Khans of Bollywood -- Aamir, Salman and SRK.

Talking about his experience of working with them, Nawazuddin said, “I have worked with all the Khans, whether with Aamir ji in Talaash, Salman bhai in Kick, and Shah Rukh sahab in Raees. All of them have different styles and I had a great time working with them.”

“When it comes to Shah Rukh Khan, I enjoyed working with him a lot because he works like an actor on set. In addition, that reflected on our performance as we have some crucial scenes in the film. He does not carry his stardom on set. He is very humble.”

In Raees, Nawazuddin plays a police inspector named Jaideep Ambalal Majmudar, who is on a mission to arrest Raees -- a bootlegger played by Shah Rukh.

An ‘outsider’ in the film industry, Nawazuddin started his film career in 1999 with Sarfarosh, and he went through a long struggle period before getting visibility with films.

Asked what kept him motivated during those days of struggle, the acclaimed actor said: “See, my aim was not to get a huge role in every film. I just wanted to act in films.” “I did not get depressed thinking why am I not getting the role of a hero, but just one scene. I did not have any high expectations, but the wish to continue my journey as an actor. I am thankful to Bollywood that finally they are giving me some good roles. Having said that, I must say that there are so many talented actors here and they also deserve equal opportunity.”

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees is releasing on January 25.