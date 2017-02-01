Raees: Shah Rukh Khan enthralls audience with his famous dialogues

Innumerable requests of reciting his famous dialogues pour in whenever King Khan is amidst his die-hard fans. The Raees star, who is on a promotional spree, recently visited a university in Pune, where he entertained the students by hymning his ever-so-famous dialogues.

A group of students requested Shah Rukh Khan to recite a few dialogues from the Rahul Dholakia-flick to which he happily obliged.

From Sheron ka zamana to Ammijaan kehti thi, koi dhanda chota nahi hota aur dhande se bada koi dharm nahi hota, he did it all for the ones present.

But that wasn’t enough.

Upon insistence, the 51-year-old even narrated lines from hit films like Jab Tak hai Jaan, Don and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

After his visit to a university in Pune, SRK made his way to a mall for the promotions and the crowd was overwhelmed to host the actor.

Raees has been generating immense buzz ever since its release and is also hailed for power packed performances by Shah Rukh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan.