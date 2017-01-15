 Raees: Shah Rukh Khan romances Mahira in Udi Udi Jaye, impresses Gujarati fans | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Raees: Shah Rukh Khan romances Mahira in Udi Udi Jaye, impresses Gujarati fans

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira play lead roles in Raees.

Udi Udi Jaye, the latest song from Raees is creating quite a stir especially amongst Gujarati fans!

The festive song has been loved and hailed by the people of Gujarat as it highlights the festival of Makar Sankranti which is one of the most celebrated festivals of the state.

We also witness the energetic dance form garba in the song which is a big part of Gujarati culture.

Highlighting the harvest festival of Makar Sankranti on January 14, the track is SRKs first Gujarati song and also the first time where we see him grooving to garba beats!

We also see him flying kites, which is one of the most loved activities while celebrating Makar Sankranti.

The free-spirited song is generating enthusiasm among Bollywood singers too. We have music sensation Himesh Reshammiya and Gujarati folk singer Arvind Vegda singing the song with utmost excitement.

‘Raees’ is helmed by National award winning director Rahul Dholakia and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in addition to Shahrukh Khan playing the titular role.

