 Raees: Shah Rukh lauds 'Sher' Yuvraj, Dhoni post Cuttack heroics
Raees: Shah Rukh lauds ‘Sher’ Yuvraj, Dhoni post Cuttack heroics

bollywood Updated: Jan 20, 2017 18:13 IST
ANI, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is releasing on January 25, 2017.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to laud Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who smashed scintillating centuries to help India secure a series-clinching 15-run victory in the second one-day international against England.

Yuvraj (150) and Dhoni (134) put on 256 runs for the fourth wicket to help India post a mammoth 381-6 after being put into bat at the Barabati Stadium on Thursday. Both the veterans came together with India in trouble at 25 for three, and forged a record partnership to put their team in a winning position.

Yuvraj’s innings included 21 fours and three sixes while the former Indian skipper smashed 10 fours and six sixes.

The Virat Kohli-led side then restricted England to 366-8, despite a breathtaking century by skipper Eoin Morgan, who smashed 102 off 81 balls.

During the course of the innings, Dhoni became the fifth player to hit 200 sixes in ODIs and his 196 sixes is the most for India eclipsing 195 by Sachin Tendulkar.

On the other hand, Yuvraj, with 1478 runs in 35 innings, eclipsed Tendulkar’s record run tally in ODIs against England, who scored 1455 runs in 37 innings.

