Raees: Shah Rukh lauds ‘Sher’ Yuvraj, Dhoni post Cuttack heroics

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to laud Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who smashed scintillating centuries to help India secure a series-clinching 15-run victory in the second one-day international against England.

Read more

Yuvraj (150) and Dhoni (134) put on 256 runs for the fourth wicket to help India post a mammoth 381-6 after being put into bat at the Barabati Stadium on Thursday. Both the veterans came together with India in trouble at 25 for three, and forged a record partnership to put their team in a winning position.

Yuvraj’s innings included 21 fours and three sixes while the former Indian skipper smashed 10 fours and six sixes.

So good to see Yuvraj & Dhoni play as they r doing. Really Sheron ka zamaana hota hai… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 19, 2017

The Virat Kohli-led side then restricted England to 366-8, despite a breathtaking century by skipper Eoin Morgan, who smashed 102 off 81 balls.

During the course of the innings, Dhoni became the fifth player to hit 200 sixes in ODIs and his 196 sixes is the most for India eclipsing 195 by Sachin Tendulkar.

Read more

On the other hand, Yuvraj, with 1478 runs in 35 innings, eclipsed Tendulkar’s record run tally in ODIs against England, who scored 1455 runs in 37 innings.