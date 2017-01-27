 Raees: SRK’s perfect La La day with kids AbRam, Aryan, Suhana | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 27, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Raees: SRK’s perfect La La day with kids AbRam, Aryan, Suhana

bollywood Updated: Jan 27, 2017 14:34 IST
ANI
ANI
New Delhi
Highlight Story

Shah Rukh Khan is finally out of the gruelling promotional sessions for Raees.

Children can always the perfect stress buster!

After starting the New Year on a very busy note, courtesy Raees, Shah Rukh Khan finally got an off to spend quality time with his children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Read more

The 51-year-old actor made the most of it, from holding his little munchkin AbRam in his arms to having sweet conversations with Suhana and joking with Aryan.

Cherry on the top was signing off the day with Oscar-nominated movie La La Land.

On the work front, SRK’s Raees released on Wednesday, just a day before the Republic Day.

SRK has lived the character on celluloid, as he plays the layered personality of Raees, who is less of a gangster and more of an impresario, garnering reverence, love and fear, with utmost ease and perfection.

tags

more from bollywood

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you