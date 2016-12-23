 Raees: Sunny Leone denies being offered Rs 4 cr to perform on Laila song | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Raees: Sunny Leone denies being offered Rs 4 cr to perform on Laila song

Dec 23, 2016
IANS, Mumbai
Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber, Bharat Takhtani and Esha Deol at the release of the film Aa Gaya Hero in Mumbai. (PTI)

Sunny Leone has shot down claims that she was offered Rs 4 crore to perform live on her song Laila main Laila from superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees at a New Year party.

She says she would be the ‘happiest person’ if the news was true. “I wish that was true. I will be the happiest person on the planet if I was paid Rs 4 crore for my song to perform in Mumbai. I hope it comes true but unfortunately it’s not true,” said.

She added: “I am looking forward to perform on this song.”

Laila main Laila is a rendition of the popular song Laila ho Laila from the 1980 film Qurbani. In the song, Sunny is seen in a desi avatar, sporting a blue lehenga choli.

Set in the 1980s Gujarat, Raees tells the story of a bootlegger whose business is thwarted by a tough policeman. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and marks the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

