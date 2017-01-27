Raees: The ups and downs of this Shah Rukh Khan film

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is ruling the box office and is way ahead of Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil with a whopping Rs 46.72 crore collection in two days. While the film opened to mixed reviews, audiences have certainly lapped it up as a superhit.

Read more

A typical Bollywood potboiler is supposed to ride on smart one-liners of the hero. And it is surprising that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dialogues are more entertaining than Shah Rukh’s - the star.

Here’s a look at the ups and downs of the movie.

Nawazuddin’s first scene



Nawazuddin Siddiqui makes a rather dramatic entry in Raees with long, wavy hair posing as a socialite. His presence adds gravity and comic relief at the same time. He plays the moralistic cop trying his best to follow the rulebook in a very corrupt police system. The only upside of the film.

The opening sequence



The film begins with a scene that has a typical poor kid focussed on his business, thanks to mom’s lessons in virtue - something we have seen in most of Amitabh Bachchan’s angry young man movies and more recently, in Gunday. It showed a lack of novelty right at the beginning..

The unexplored romance



Bollywood’s romance king deserves more than a few location-based dreamy songs to flaunt his skills. Despite Mahira Khan’s gorgeous presence, director Rahul Dholakia seems to have missed out on encashing on the chemistry between leading pair. Their relationship is reduced to a few flirting sequences, marriage and a kid. They even have a certainly-not-romantic banter towards the end where Shah Rukh snubs Mahira for interrupting while he is discussing business - without ever apologising. Clearly, it doesn’t play in favour of the film.

Too many ideas brewed too quickly



Raees touches upon several issues - involvement of politicians in illegal trade, smuggling of alcohol and arms, communal riots - to name a few. Sadly, the filmmaker does not dwell over any of these, making it a rather hurried-up recipe.

Shah Rukh Khan’s not-so-Gujarati accent



Shah Rukh makes no effort at all to sound like a Gujarati even as he plays Gujarati bootlegger Raees in the film. He doesn’t get the accent but he compensates it with his looks and mannerisms authentic to the character.

Battery nahi bolne ka



Shah Rukh’s character is infuriated every time someone calls him ‘battery’ - a slang for someone who wears spectacles. It is reminiscent of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Ungli’ trigger in Golmaal Returns.

Follow @htshowbiz for more