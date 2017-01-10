 Raees: This is how Shah Rukh Khan will host this year’s Filmfare Awards | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Raees: This is how Shah Rukh Khan will host this year’s Filmfare Awards

bollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2017 11:13 IST
ANI, New Delhi
SRK’s Raees will hit the screens on January 25, 2017.

Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen hosting the Jio Filmfare Awards, this year, made a grand entry at the pre-awards party last night, in a black-suit.

In a post updated by Filmfare on its Instagram handle, the 51-year-old actor, in his Raees look, said, “This time it will be a live audience. That is always nice. Because I am from theatre, and I like the live audience interaction. I believe an awards show is more of a ground event than a TV one.”

His confidence and conviction speak for itself and that’s why he’s the King of them all!

The 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards will take place on January 14.

