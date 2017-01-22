Raees vs Kaabil: Guess who has joined Shah Rukh Khan for promotions?

Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned to make his upcoming film Raees a superhit and now his three-year-old son, AbRam is also helping him.

The 51-year-old star posted his youngest child’s grayscale photograph which shows AbRam wearing a pair of 2D glasses and captioned it with a dialouge from the film, writing, “And Bola Na Battery Nahi Bolne Ka...”

And Bola Na "Battery Nahi Bolne Ka…" pic.twitter.com/6RK3AxEKWN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2017

Shah Rukh had earlier shared his own picture wearing the similar pair of glasses that have been donned by AbRam.

And if the glasses r 3D then I guess Battery bol lo…Alas Raees is in 2D but the story is multidimensional. pic.twitter.com/8AynmTUQWF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2017

The Rahul Dholakia film will clash with Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam starrer Kaabil at the box office on January 25.