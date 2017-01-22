 Raees vs Kaabil: Guess who has joined Shah Rukh Khan for promotions? | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Raees vs Kaabil: Guess who has joined Shah Rukh Khan for promotions?

bollywood Updated: Jan 22, 2017 17:49 IST
PTI
Highlight Story

Raees will battle it out with Kaabil at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned to make his upcoming film Raees a superhit and now his three-year-old son, AbRam is also helping him.

The 51-year-old star posted his youngest child’s grayscale photograph which shows AbRam wearing a pair of 2D glasses and captioned it with a dialouge from the film, writing, “And Bola Na Battery Nahi Bolne Ka...”

Shah Rukh had earlier shared his own picture wearing the similar pair of glasses that have been donned by AbRam.

The Rahul Dholakia film will clash with Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam starrer Kaabil at the box office on January 25.

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
<