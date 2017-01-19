 Raees Vs Kaabil level 2: Hrithik’s film release rescheduled | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Raees Vs Kaabil level 2: Hrithik’s film release rescheduled

bollywood Updated: Jan 19, 2017 11:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
While earlier, Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil was supposed to hit theatres only after 6pm on Republic Day, it will now be screened throughout the day. Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees also hits theatres on January 26.

Bollywood is set to witness one of the biggest box office clashes next week with Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan releasing their films Kaabil and Raees on the same day - January 26. Earlier, Kaabil was supposed to hit theatres only after 6pm on Republic Day. It will now be screened throughout the day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Earlier, #Kaabil was to release from 6 pm onwards... Decision changed... #Kaabil shows will now commence from morning itself on 25 Jan.”

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees revolves around a Gujarati bootlegger (SRK). Pakistani actor Mahira Khan plays his love interest and Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a cop in the film.

Kaabil is the love story of a blind couple,played by Hrithik and Yami Gautam. The film is directed by Sanjay Gupta.

<