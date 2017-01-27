 Raees Vs Kaabil: Rakesh Roshan upset over ‘unfair’ division of screens | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 27, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Raees Vs Kaabil: Rakesh Roshan upset over ‘unfair’ division of screens

bollywood Updated: Jan 27, 2017 12:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Disturbed with the current state of affairs, Rakesh Roshan said he might stop making films altogether.

Bollywood saw the first biggest box office clash of 2017 on January 25 with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees hitting the screens on the same day. Going by box office figures, Hrithik’s film lost the battle on the first day itself. Rakesh Roshan, who produced Kaabil, said he was hurt with distributors as they did not keep the division of screens fair.

Read more

The filmmaker told Indian Express, “They (exhibitors) are very powerful people and they are not using the power in the right direction. They are using their power in the wrong direction. The 50-50 rule exists all over the world. Why can’t we too follow the same? They are succumbing to pressure tactics over a film (Baahubali) which will release in March. All distributors and exhibitors should come together and say we will not succumb to these pressure tactics.”

Read more

He further told the newspaper that he may stop making films altogether: “They (exhibitors) are using power in the wrong direction and destroying honest producers. These clashes are harmful to producers, distributors, exhibitors and above all audience who doesn’t have money to watch two films in a week. They are depriving everybody by indulging in such pressure tactics. I am very hurt and if this continues I will not make films anymore.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you