Raees Vs Kaabil: Rakesh Roshan upset over ‘unfair’ division of screens

Bollywood saw the first biggest box office clash of 2017 on January 25 with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees hitting the screens on the same day. Going by box office figures, Hrithik’s film lost the battle on the first day itself. Rakesh Roshan, who produced Kaabil, said he was hurt with distributors as they did not keep the division of screens fair.

The filmmaker told Indian Express, “They (exhibitors) are very powerful people and they are not using the power in the right direction. They are using their power in the wrong direction. The 50-50 rule exists all over the world. Why can’t we too follow the same? They are succumbing to pressure tactics over a film (Baahubali) which will release in March. All distributors and exhibitors should come together and say we will not succumb to these pressure tactics.”

He further told the newspaper that he may stop making films altogether: “They (exhibitors) are using power in the wrong direction and destroying honest producers. These clashes are harmful to producers, distributors, exhibitors and above all audience who doesn’t have money to watch two films in a week. They are depriving everybody by indulging in such pressure tactics. I am very hurt and if this continues I will not make films anymore.”

