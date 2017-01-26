 SRK’s Raees vs Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil: First day box office numbers are in! | bollywood | Hindustan Times
SRK’s Raees vs Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil: First day box office numbers are in!

bollywood Updated: Jan 26, 2017 14:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan plays a Gujarati bootlegger while Pakistani actor Mahira Khan plays his love interest. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a cop in Raees.

The grand box office clash between Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan is already underway, and the first round has gone in favour of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

Raees has amassed double the money of what Kaabil has earned on their first day of release. While Sanjay Gupta’s Kaabil earned Rs 10.43 crore, Rahul Dholakia’s Raees made an opening collection of Rs 20.42 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the business figures of both the films.

He also tweeted the day one figures for Kaabil: “#Kaabil Wed ₹ 10.43 cr... Biz should escalate today [Thu; Republic Day].”

It is important to note the screen division between the two films that hit theatres Wednesday.

Raees, which is directed by Rahul Dholakia, revolves around a Gujarati bootlegger (played by SRK). While Pakistani actor Mahira Khan plays his love interest, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a cop in the film. Kaabil is the love story of a blind couple, played by Hrithik and Yami Gautam. The film is directed by Sanjay Gupta.

