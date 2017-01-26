SRK’s Raees vs Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil: First day box office numbers are in!

The grand box office clash between Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan is already underway, and the first round has gone in favour of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

Raees has amassed double the money of what Kaabil has earned on their first day of release. While Sanjay Gupta’s Kaabil earned Rs 10.43 crore, Rahul Dholakia’s Raees made an opening collection of Rs 20.42 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the business figures of both the films.

#Raees has a FANTASTIC Day 1... Wed ₹ 20.42 cr... Today [Thu; Republic Day] will witness HUMONGOUS biz again. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2017

He also tweeted the day one figures for Kaabil: “#Kaabil Wed ₹ 10.43 cr... Biz should escalate today [Thu; Republic Day].”

#Kaabil Wed ₹ 10.43 cr... Biz should escalate today [Thu; Republic Day]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2017

It is important to note the screen division between the two films that hit theatres Wednesday.

In continuation to Raees versus Kaabil early figures at Inox & PVR, shows are divided in ratio of approximately 60% to Raees & 40% to Kaabil — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) January 25, 2017

Raees, which is directed by Rahul Dholakia, revolves around a Gujarati bootlegger (played by SRK). While Pakistani actor Mahira Khan plays his love interest, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a cop in the film. Kaabil is the love story of a blind couple, played by Hrithik and Yami Gautam. The film is directed by Sanjay Gupta.

