Raees Vs Kaabil: SRK earns Rs 59.83cr, Hrithik gets Rs 38.87cr in three days

Looks like Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is a clear winner in this battle of box office supremacy with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. King Khan’s film collected an impressive Rs 59.83 crore in three days since its release on January 25, while Kaabil recorded Rs 38.87 crore in the same period.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film’s business.

#Raees Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr. Total: ₹ 59.83 cr. India biz... All set for a big Sat and Sun. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2017

Shahrukh Khan’s Raees is witnessing an exceptional run at the ticket windows.

Raees is competing with the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil in what is being termed as a clash of the titans. On the first day, Kaabil earned about half of what Raees did. Taran tweeted, “#Kaabil Wed 10.43 cr, Thu 18.67 cr, Fri 9.77 cr. Total: ₹ 38.87 cr. India biz... Biz should witness growth on Sat and Sun.”

#Kaabil Wed 10.43 cr, Thu 18.67 cr, Fri 9.77 cr. Total: ₹ 38.87 cr. India biz... Biz should witness growth on Sat and Sun. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2017

Raees has not only set domestic ticket windows abuzz, it has put up an impressive run worldwide as well. Giving insights into Overseas collections, Adarsh tweeted, “Raees takes UAE-GCC BO by storm... Collects $ 1.4 million [9.53 cr] on Wed and Thu. AWESOME!”

#Raees takes UAE-GCC BO by storm... Collects $ 1.4 million [₹ 9.53 cr] on Wed and Thu. AWESOME! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan’s gangster drama raked $347,000 on 247 screens on Wednesday in the US and continues to trend in the important Gulf states too with estimates saying Raees stood at $500,000. While it enjoyed a solid lead in the UK with $158,000, it minted $268,000 over a two-day run in Australia.

#Raees is faring VERY WELL internationally... Total till Fri...

UK: £ 352,753 [₹ 3.02 cr]

Australia: A$ 473,096 [₹ 2.43 cr]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2017

It is important, however, to note the screen division between the two films that hit theatres Wednesday.

In continuation to Raees versus Kaabil early figures at Inox & PVR, shows are divided in ratio of approximately 60% to Raees & 40% to Kaabil — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) January 25, 2017

Kaabil is the love story of a blind couple, played by Hrithik and Yami Gautam. The film is directed by Sanjay Gupta.

