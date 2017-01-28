 Raees Vs Kaabil: SRK earns Rs 59.83cr, Hrithik gets Rs 38.87cr in three days | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 28, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Raees Vs Kaabil: SRK earns Rs 59.83cr, Hrithik gets Rs 38.87cr in three days

bollywood Updated: Jan 28, 2017 16:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Raees is competing with the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil in what is being termed as a clash of the titans and Shah Rukh Khan seems to be emerging as the winner.

Looks like Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is a clear winner in this battle of box office supremacy with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. King Khan’s film collected an impressive Rs 59.83 crore in three days since its release on January 25, while Kaabil recorded Rs 38.87 crore in the same period.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film’s business.

Shahrukh Khan’s Raees is witnessing an exceptional run at the ticket windows.

Raees is competing with the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil in what is being termed as a clash of the titans. On the first day, Kaabil earned about half of what Raees did. Taran tweeted, “#Kaabil Wed 10.43 cr, Thu 18.67 cr, Fri 9.77 cr. Total: ₹ 38.87 cr. India biz... Biz should witness growth on Sat and Sun.”

Raees has not only set domestic ticket windows abuzz, it has put up an impressive run worldwide as well. Giving insights into Overseas collections, Adarsh tweeted, “Raees takes UAE-GCC BO by storm... Collects $ 1.4 million [9.53 cr] on Wed and Thu. AWESOME!”

Shah Rukh Khan’s gangster drama raked $347,000 on 247 screens on Wednesday in the US and continues to trend in the important Gulf states too with estimates saying Raees stood at $500,000. While it enjoyed a solid lead in the UK with $158,000, it minted $268,000 over a two-day run in Australia.

It is important, however, to note the screen division between the two films that hit theatres Wednesday.

Kaabil is the love story of a blind couple, played by Hrithik and Yami Gautam. The film is directed by Sanjay Gupta.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you