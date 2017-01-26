 Raees Vs Kaabil: Twitterati loves Hrithik Roshan over Shah Rukh Khan | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Raees Vs Kaabil: Twitterati loves Hrithik Roshan over Shah Rukh Khan

bollywood Updated: Jan 26, 2017 13:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Sanjay Gupta’s Kaabil is the love story of a blind couple played by Hrithik and Yami Gautam.

Bollywood witnessed the start of one of its biggest box office clashes — that of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil — on Wednesday. While Raees opened to mixed reviews, Kaabil has found widespread appreciation. However, critical appreciation does not necessarily dictate box office collections.

Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia, revolves around a Gujarati bootlegger (played by SRK). While Pakistani actor Mahira Khan plays his love interest, Nawazuddin Siddiqui dons the role of a police officer in the film.

Read more

Kaabil is the love story of a blind couple, played by Hrithik and Yami Gautam. The film is directed by Sanjay Gupta.

So, what does the public think of the two films? A look at what Twitter fans have to say:

And here’s what people think about Kaabil:

Take our poll:

