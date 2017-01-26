Raees Vs Kaabil: Twitterati loves Hrithik Roshan over Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood witnessed the start of one of its biggest box office clashes — that of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil — on Wednesday. While Raees opened to mixed reviews, Kaabil has found widespread appreciation. However, critical appreciation does not necessarily dictate box office collections.

Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia, revolves around a Gujarati bootlegger (played by SRK). While Pakistani actor Mahira Khan plays his love interest, Nawazuddin Siddiqui dons the role of a police officer in the film.

Read more

Kaabil is the love story of a blind couple, played by Hrithik and Yami Gautam. The film is directed by Sanjay Gupta.

So, what does the public think of the two films? A look at what Twitter fans have to say:

@iamsrk is something u cant ignore of ...He is d unique nd special combination of Star and Actor #Raees — Vishal thakur (@Vishalt87052546) January 26, 2017

Must watch #Raees full entertaining and double paisa vasool 💰and the best of all #baniyekadimaag miyabhai ki daring @iamsrk @Nawazuddin_S — Deepak garg (@mjdxgy) January 26, 2017

First half is good. Second half is a waste. Story fails. @iamsrk & @Nawazuddin_S are just fav. #Raees — Manoj Joshi (@mjoshi5080) January 26, 2017

Expectations not fulfilled. #Raees @iamsrk after watching FAN-Dear Zindagi, its a big drop of your graph. — Arindam Roy (@JEET_Lover_Ari) January 26, 2017

And here’s what people think about Kaabil:

@iHrithik ur acting is extremely good in #Kaabil nice picture your work in the picture is stands u on next level — RAJAN SHARMA (@aslirajan) January 26, 2017

@iHrithik @HrithikRules #Kaabil #Yami

One of the best movies of yours I have seen so far.💯

Keep making such movies.❤ — Dhruv Atul Shah (@dhruv_4599) January 26, 2017

If u go #kaabil for emotion,revenge,romance then listen #raees also have that n much more extra.. — sandeep patra (@sandeeppatra20) January 26, 2017

Take our poll:

Follow @htshowbiz for more