Raees Vs Kaabil: Twitterati loves Hrithik Roshan over Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood witnessed the start of one of its biggest box office clashes — that of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil — on Wednesday. While Raees opened to mixed reviews, Kaabil has found widespread appreciation. However, critical appreciation does not necessarily dictate box office collections.
Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia, revolves around a Gujarati bootlegger (played by SRK). While Pakistani actor Mahira Khan plays his love interest, Nawazuddin Siddiqui dons the role of a police officer in the film.
Kaabil is the love story of a blind couple, played by Hrithik and Yami Gautam. The film is directed by Sanjay Gupta.
So, what does the public think of the two films? A look at what Twitter fans have to say:
@iamsrk is something u cant ignore of ...He is d unique nd special combination of Star and Actor #Raees— Vishal thakur (@Vishalt87052546) January 26, 2017
Must watch #Raees full entertaining and double paisa vasool 💰and the best of all #baniyekadimaag miyabhai ki daring @iamsrk @Nawazuddin_S— Deepak garg (@mjdxgy) January 26, 2017
First half is good. Second half is a waste. Story fails. @iamsrk & @Nawazuddin_S are just fav. #Raees— Manoj Joshi (@mjoshi5080) January 26, 2017
Expectations not fulfilled. #Raees @iamsrk after watching FAN-Dear Zindagi, its a big drop of your graph.— Arindam Roy (@JEET_Lover_Ari) January 26, 2017
And here’s what people think about Kaabil:
@iHrithik ur acting is extremely good in #Kaabil nice picture your work in the picture is stands u on next level— RAJAN SHARMA (@aslirajan) January 26, 2017
@iHrithik @HrithikRules #Kaabil #Yami— Dhruv Atul Shah (@dhruv_4599) January 26, 2017
One of the best movies of yours I have seen so far.💯
Keep making such movies.❤
If u go #kaabil for emotion,revenge,romance then listen #raees also have that n much more extra..— sandeep patra (@sandeeppatra20) January 26, 2017
Honestly, #Kaabil is so much more gripping than #Raees. @imsrk__ fans must watch it. U'll love @iHrithik after this.— K (@kripahada) January 26, 2017
Take our poll:
Follow @htshowbiz for more