Raima Sen wishes Mani Ratnam would offer her a movie

With five films slated to release one after the other, actor Raima Sen (above) already has a packed 2017 ahead. “I’m glad that all the hard work and efforts I put in last year will finally get paid off this year. I am excited and waiting with my fingers crossed,” she says.

The Bengali actor got to work with different directors, and try hands at various genres such as romance, comedy with a social message and murder mystery but she says working with filmmaker Mani Ratnam still remains a dream for her. “I wish and hope these films release in time, and he (Mani Ratnam) notices me and offers me something,” says the 37-year-old actor.

Clearly, enamored with Ratnam, who has made films such as Yuva (2004), Guru (2007) and others, Raima says there’s something appealing about his filmmaking style. “I just love his films, as they are very natural, realistic and have got a lot of content. And I particularly love each and every character in the film and the way each one of them is given equal space and importance,” says the actor who has worked in films such as Choker Bali (2003), Parineeta (2005), Manorama Six Feet Under (2007) and Teen Patti (2010).

“I know he can make anyone act. Personally, I like to work with a very strict director. So I would love to work with him and I know he can bring out the best in me,” he adds.

