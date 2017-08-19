Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain set for debut, says he’s not a product of nepotism

Actor Aadar Jain, who is the son of legendary actor Raj Kapoor’s daughter Reema Jain, is ready to make his Bollywood debut. However, amid the raging nepotism debate, he says he doesn’t feel he has been favoured by anyone in the industry.

“Nepotism means favouritism towards relatives and Aditya Chopra is not my relative. I worked hard for the movie, I got it because I am talented and I proved my mettle as an actor. I do come from a film family and there is nothing wrong in being part of a film family. I am not a product of nepotism, otherwise I would have been launched by RK studios but that’s not the case. I am proud of it and everyone in my family is proud of it,” says Aadar, who is being launched by producer Aditya Chopra.

The actor, whose cousins Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are established actors in the film industry, is inspired by the work his family members have done.

“ It’s nice that my brothers and sisters are doing good work and it motivates me to do good work too. Everyone in my family has proved themselves. My grandfather Raj Kapoor was son of Prithviraj Kapoor and contributed to Indian cinema for 60 years. My uncle Rishi Kapoor has been in cinema for such a long time. Your hard work and talent will take you further and you will be judged by people no matter what,” says the actor.

He hopes that people will appreciate his work too. “People will change their opinion about me getting favoured if they know that I am good and that I have worked hard.”

