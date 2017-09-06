Rajeev Khandelwal: When I travel, I ask people why they are so excited to see me

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal has been missing in action ever since his film, Fever, released in 2016, and as he gears up to come back to the limelight with his new web series, the actor is again being asked the same question about his constant absence between projects.

“I am tired of answering this question year after year and this has been happening from the beginning, ever since I did Kahiin To Hoga (2003),” says Khandelwal, known for shows such as Reporters, as well as films like Aamir (2008) and Shaitaan (2012). “It has been almost 13 years now and so far, people haven’t forgotten me and even if that happens, I am prepared for that,” he says. In fact, the actor isn’t worried that his fans might forget him during these long gaps between projects.

“Even when I travel, I think that nobody will remember me now. I actually ask people, ‘Why are you so excited to see me’ and specially the younger generation. The fear of being forgotten never scared me only because I have always told myself that if I have it in me to prove my worth through my work, I will time and again come back with good projects and deliver the best to my audience,” says the actor, who recently bought a cricket team of junior cricket players.

Has he entered the digital space to increase his fanbase? “I have never approached my career thinking that I will reach a particular pocket of people, or that of a country or city. I have never picked up anything thinking that this would increase my popularity. I have generally looked at the content and then never thought about when will it reach, how will it reach and what kind of content is there for me. I just read the script of this series and I knew I had to be part of it. Now the series has its own destiny,” says Khandelwal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more