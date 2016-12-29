Rajesh Khanna: Life lessons from a playlist of his hit songs

Thursday marks the 74th birthday of Bollywood’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna and there is no better way to celebrate the day than bingeing on his films and songs.

From Anand to Amar Prem, Rajesh Khanna’s filmography and discography offer an exhaustive study of life and human feelings. From sacrifice to love, romance, melancholy and the philosophy of life, his work is a study in life lessons.

Here’s how:

Celebrating love



From flirting in the most melodious fashion to enjoying a rain dance with your love, these songs teach us how we can celebrate love.

Romancing melody



These songs are for those who binge on good poetry, written by some of the best poets Bollywood has ever seen. Perfect settings to play these songs in the background as you spend some quality time with that special one.

Enjoying meloncholy



Only Rajesh Khanna’s songs (in Kishore Kumar’s voice, of course!) can make you long for loneliness and melancholy in life. Just so that you can listen to these songs with the true feelings.

Valuing Friendship



Nothing defines the value of friendship better than this song by Anand Bakshi. Kishore Kumar has lent his voice for the song from Nama Haraam.

