Rajesh Khanna’s 75th birth anniversary: 15 throwback photos of the legend that will make you nostalgic

Actor Rajesh Khanna aka Kaka, was often referred to as the ‘first and original superstar’ of Indian cinema. However, it was only in 2013, after his death in 2012, that he was officially bestowed the title: The First Superstar of Indian cinema at the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards.

In a career spanning over three decades, Khanna acted in some 170 films, most of which went on to become classics. While stars today might crave for back to back successes, Khanna held a record of 15 consecutive solo hits from 1969 to 1971. With a perfect mix massy and classy cinema, Khanna was the highest paid Indian actor from 1970 to 1987 and it was only in 1980 till 1987 that Amitabh Bachchan shared the tag with Khanna.

On personal front, the (late) actor married actor Dimple Kapadia a few months before her debut film Bobby (1973) was slated to release and became a proud father to two daughters — Twinkle and Rinke Khanna. He was critically ill for a long time before he breathed his last in July 2012 and left a void in the industry that can never be filled.

Today, on actor’s 75th birth anniversary, as his fans and friends from the fraternity would be recollecting old memories, we bring you some throwback photos of the legend with his family and co-stars from the industry, that will take you back in time.

Old is gold #jeetendra #rajeshkhanna A post shared by RԹʝՎeՏɧ (@rajyesh_shrma) on Oct 10, 2017 at 9:04pm PDT

Old is gold #rajeshkhanna #amitabhbachchan A post shared by RԹʝՎeՏɧ (@rajyesh_shrma) on Oct 6, 2017 at 3:19am PDT

#rajeshkhanna A post shared by Big B (@amitabhbachchan_lovers) on Dec 22, 2017 at 11:07pm PST

Flashback #rajeshkhanna #rajnikanth A post shared by RԹʝՎeՏɧ (@rajyesh_shrma) on Oct 24, 2017 at 1:12am PDT

