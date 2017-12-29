Rajesh Khanna’s 75th birth anniversary: 15 throwback photos of the legend that will make you nostalgic
The first superstar of Indian cinema, Rajesh Khanna held a record of 15 consecutive solo hits from 1969 to 1971, which is still unbroken.bollywood Updated: Dec 29, 2017 12:42 IST
Actor Rajesh Khanna aka Kaka, was often referred to as the ‘first and original superstar’ of Indian cinema. However, it was only in 2013, after his death in 2012, that he was officially bestowed the title: The First Superstar of Indian cinema at the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards.
In a career spanning over three decades, Khanna acted in some 170 films, most of which went on to become classics. While stars today might crave for back to back successes, Khanna held a record of 15 consecutive solo hits from 1969 to 1971. With a perfect mix massy and classy cinema, Khanna was the highest paid Indian actor from 1970 to 1987 and it was only in 1980 till 1987 that Amitabh Bachchan shared the tag with Khanna.
On personal front, the (late) actor married actor Dimple Kapadia a few months before her debut film Bobby (1973) was slated to release and became a proud father to two daughters — Twinkle and Rinke Khanna. He was critically ill for a long time before he breathed his last in July 2012 and left a void in the industry that can never be filled.
Today, on actor’s 75th birth anniversary, as his fans and friends from the fraternity would be recollecting old memories, we bring you some throwback photos of the legend with his family and co-stars from the industry, that will take you back in time.
My First Break - #RajeshKhanna How It Happened I was a discovery of the talent hunt for actors by United Artists. Being selected as a potential actor did have me pinning high hopes to make it big on the silver screen with my performances. My idols were and still are Guru Dutt, Meena Kumari and Geeta Bali. My inspirations include, Dilip Kumar's dedication and intensity, Raj Kapoor's spontaneity, Dev Anand's style and Shammi Kapoor's rhythm. Though "Aakhri Khat" is my first film, I received my first break as a leading actor in Ravindra Dave's, "Raaz" in 1967. My heroine was Babita, already a popular actress then. Though I had lots of confidence, I was shy in facing the camera initially. In my first three shots, I had to perform with stress on my body language and dialogue delivery. Though I was right with my dialogues, my movements were not up to the mark. Ravindra Dave explained me my scenes and movements very clearly correcting my way of walking. (As told to Shri.Ranjan Das Gupta - Kind courtesy: The Hindu dtd.May 19, 2011).
Rajesh celebrating his birthday with Anju Mahendroo, on the sets of an unknown film. Prem Chopra and Manmohan can be seen in the background. 'Basically he is a very orthodox man, yet somehow he always gets attracted to ultra modern girls. I know it's a contradiction, but then Rajesh Khanna is like that. Confusion was a part of our relationship. If I wore a skirt, he'd snap, why don't you wear a saree? If I wore a saree, he'd wrinkle his nose and say, why are you trying to project a Bhartiya nari look? Things became worse when stardom found Rajesh Khanna. The champagne-and-roses affair was threatened by the very popularity and success the two had dreamt of. Rajesh Khanna, the heartthrob of millions, never got encouragement from the person he most needed - Anju. Unsure of himself, he'd watch the rushes of his films with her, waiting for praise and appreciation. It never came. Instead, criticism was all he got. Anju refused to become another Khanna sycophant. She refused to see him in any other light than how she had always known him. Says Khanna now,'I didn't expect praise. All I wanted was a nod of approval... A gesture that reassured. But she was always ruthlessly critical.'I was critical because that's how I am,' explains Anju.'If he was bad, I always said so. Why should I have praised him just to keep him happy? There were plenty around to boost his ego. He has always been sensitive to criticism and I've always been very frank.' - Screen Magazine in 1987.
Rajesh celebrating his birthday with Anju Mahendroo, on the sets of an unknown film. Prem Chopra can be seen in the background, smiling gleefully! Today, 17 years after the unpleasant break up of their seven year live-in- relationship, Anju would rather be friends with Rajesh Khanna, than nurse old grievances. The two have struck a special relationship that only years of knowing each other can bring about. Whether it's sharing a drink or teasing each other about their current dates, there is an easy camaraderie. Anju and Rajesh have come a long way. Says an embarrassed Anju, "When we spoke to each other for the first time after almost 17 years, I admit that both of us felt a bit awkward. I didn't call him Jatin as I used to in the past and he didn't call me Nikki. I didn't call him Kaka either. It would have been too filmi!" - Anju Mahendroo to Screen Magazine in 1987.
