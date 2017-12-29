Rajkummar Rao, girlfriend Patralekhaa’s Thailand holiday is what year-end fun should look like. See pics

Actor Patralekhaa, who was recently seen in the web series, Bose: Dead Or Alive, is in Thailand for the New Year and boyfriend Rajkummar Rao is also accompanying her. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who have been dating for five years now, have worked together in Hansal Mehta’s Citylights and Bose: Dead Or Alive.

Sharing a beautiful picture from the beaches, Patralekhaa wrote on her Instagram, ““The ocean is everything I want to be. Beautiful, mysterious,wild n free.”~Anonymous #beachbum.”

She also shared another serene picture along with the post: “Praying to the Sun God #Surya #Helios #Gratitude #Kohsamui #littlemusingsofanunkeptmind”

When Rajkummar decided to photobomb Patralekhaa:

🎉🎉🎉 A post shared by Patralekhaa (@patralekhaa) on Dec 25, 2017 at 8:17pm PST

And time for some all-girl fun:

#nofilterneeded @papripaul @parnalekha9 #mommysgirl A post shared by Patralekhaa (@patralekhaa) on Dec 28, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

They are also having some great time during their meals:

Earlier in July this year, Rajkummar had told Hindustan Times that he is in no hurry to tie the knot. “There are so many things that we read about [ourselves]. A lot of people think that we are married. But all I want to say is that we are single and happily in a relationship. Reports keep coming up about how we were fighting outside the gym or indulging in PDA... but we never respond to them,” he said.

“It will happen when it has to. Right now, we’re happy working. Our families are also waiting patiently; they want us to do good work right now,” he added.

On the work front, Rajkummar will see two major releases this year - Hansal Mehta’s Omerta and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanne Khan where he will be seen along side Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more