Rajkummar Rao: I enjoy watching and doing comedy on-screen as long as it’s not stupid

Rajkummar Rao is winning hearts. After the success of Bareilly Ki Barfi earlier this year, and later, his film Newton being chosen as Indian’s official entry to the Oscars, the actor is definitely enjoying this high point in his career. What’s even interesting is that his choice of films is undergoing an evident shift, which the audience seems to love.

After intense films such as D-Day, Shahid, City Lights, Aligarh and Trapped, seeing Rajkummar at his comic best in Bareilly Ki Barfi was rather a pleasant change. Even his latest release, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, shows the actor doing something which fans don’t get to see him do often.

To if he has finally taken the plunge and is exploring comedy as a genre, Rajkummar says, “I want to try, experiment, explore and tap on every genre. Even slapstick comedy — I’m a big fan of Andaaz Apna Apna [starring Aamir and Salman Khan]. It’s a little over the top but I am a big fan of performances. Also, films such as Hindi Medium, Tanu Weds Manu — they are very different comedy films. I enjoy watching comedy on-screen as long as it’s not stupid and is making some sense.”

#PatRaj 😍😍❤️❤️ Pout partners, Partners in crime. #Bose #Promotions releasing on 20th Nov. @patralekhaa A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:35am PST

Recalling what made him take on Bareilly Ki Barfi, which in a way, let him break free from all the serious roles that he has portrayed on screen, Rajkummar shares, “I was not collecting any thoughts that I should do this film for any other reason. Film got me excited and the character I played was really fascinating. It was the area and character that I had not explored before. And that was my sole reason to say yes.”

Asked if comedy comes naturally to him, the actor gushes, “I am still exploring that. In a way, it’s challenging because comedy is all about timing. I personally believe that most of the credit goes to our writers because they write such amazing situations, and as actors, you just have to be there and do them honestly.”

And what’s his take on double meaning sex comedies that often go on to make money at the box office? “Well, that’s not my favourite. I’m sure they have their own audience and that’s the reason some of them are even successful but. But as an audience, I’m more of a fan of subtle humour —something situational where you are not forcing something on me as a viewer,” quips the actor, who would be next seen in Fanney Khan opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more