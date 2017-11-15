Rajkummar Rao invites PM Narendra Modi for Bose Or Dead Alive special screening

National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao took to Twitter on Wednesday to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a special screening of his new web series Bose: Dead/Alive.

“The legend who has inspired every Indian. The mystery that has evaded us for 72 years. The man who shook the foundations of the British empire. Narendra Modiji, we invite you to a special screening of our web show ‘Bose: Dead/Alive’ with ALTBalaji, Ekta Kapoor. Jai Hind,” Rajkummar tweeted.

🇮🇳 The legend who has inspired every Indian. The mystery that has evaded us for 72 years. The man who shook the foundations of the British empire. @narendramodi ji we invite you to a special screening of our webshow #BoseDeadOrAlive with @altbalaji @ektaravikapoor Jai Hind — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) November 15, 2017

Directed by Pulkit, the web series also features Patralekha. It will explore the journey of Subhas Chandra Bose from being an introvert to a brave nationalist and is touted to be a biopic on Netaji.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has served as creative director on the project.

Follow @htshowbiz for more