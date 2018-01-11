Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor begin shooting for horror-comedy titled Stree

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming horror comedy has been titled Stree. Written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the film will be directed by Amar Kaushik and the shoot has begun.

Rajkummar revealed the title of the film on Twitter. “We have a title! Shoot starts on our horror-comedy Stree. Exciting schedule ahead!” he wrote, tagging his co- star in the tweet.

We have a title! Shoot starts on our horror-comedy #Stree.

Exciting schedule ahead! @ShraddhaKapoor



Directed by Amar Kaushik

Written by Raj&DK

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj&DK pic.twitter.com/uoyPtTTkdD — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 11, 2018

Shraddha also shared the news on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “And we have a title! Shoot starts on our hilariously scary ‘Stree’.”

Rajkummar had earlier teased the film’s title on social media where he posted a photo with Shraddha with fingers on their lips. “Getting ready to roll our horror comedy with the most wonderful Shraddha Kapoor,” he had tweeted.

Dinesh Vijan is producing the project through his company Maddock Films.

The writer duo is reuniting with Vijan after Go Goa Gone. They had also directed the 2013 zombie comedy.

