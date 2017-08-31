 Rajkummar Rao to romance Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Fanney Khan. Here’s what he says | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Rajkummar Rao to romance Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Fanney Khan. Here’s what he says

Actor Rajkummar Rao says he’s looking forward to working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s next.

bollywood Updated: Aug 31, 2017 12:12 IST
Yashika Mathur
Actor Rajkummar Rao will play Aishwarya Rai’s love interest.
Actor Rajkummar Rao will play Aishwarya Rai's love interest.

Actor Rajkummar Rao has confirmed that he will be romancing actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan, also starring Anil Kapoor.

“It was finalised yesterday. I can’t tell you much about the role but I will start preparing for it when I am back in India in September, but yes, it’s a romantic angle” says Rajkummar, who is currently shooting in Poland for his film Bose.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will share screen space with actor Anil Kapoor after 17 years. (Kunal Patil/ HT)

Is he nervous about romancing Aishwarya?

“No,” laughs Rajkummar, “I am just looking forward to working with her and the film has some other talented people like Anil sir (Kapoor) and some really good people are involved in this project.”

The 33-year-old actor is also glad that he is finally working with Prernaa Arora, who will co-produce the film with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Productions.

“I am also looking forward to working with Prernaa Arora, whom I am very close to. We were planning to work together for such a long time and now it is happening,” he says.

The film is said to be a musical, in which Anil will play the role of a musician.

