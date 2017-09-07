 Rakesh Roshan birthday party inside pics: Hrithik Roshan is all smiles, Rekha comes calling | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 07, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Rakesh Roshan birthday party inside pics: Hrithik Roshan is all smiles, Rekha comes calling

At rakesh Roshan’s 68th birthday party, Rishi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Neetu Kapoor and Rekha made it feel like yesterday once more.

bollywood Updated: Sep 07, 2017 15:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Rakesh Roshan celebrated her 68th birthday with friends and family.
Rakesh Roshan celebrated her 68th birthday with friends and family.

At Rakesh Roshan’s birthday party, it was the yesteryear stars who held sway. From Rekha to Rishi Kapoor, from Randhir Kapoor to Jeetendra, they were all there to wish their friend and colleague on his 68th birthday. Hrithik Roshan and his Kaabil colleagues, Yami Gautam and Urvashi Rautela, were also a part of the party.

Held at Roshans’ friend Kiran Bawa’s house, the well-attended bash also saw Adnan Sami, Ameesha Patel, Neetu Kapoor, Sonu Nigam and Shama Sikander among others. A range of pictures from the party found their way to social media.

#selfie #moment #for #beautifull #evergreen #timeless #Rekha ji #rakeshroshan & #sheeba

A post shared by TheRekhaFanclub (@therekhafanclub) on

However, Hrithik Roshan made it a point to stay away from media. While he posed for photos, he didn’t take any questions. Kangana Ranaut had recently raked up the year-old public spat with Hrithik. While she claims to have been in a relationship with him, Hrithik maintains the duo knows each other only professionally. Kangana, in explosive interviews, has also demanded apology from Hrithik and his father.

more from bollywood
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you