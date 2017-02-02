Rakesh Roshan: If Pakistan has opened its arms to Kaabil, we should also relent

Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, whose latest production Kaabil released in parts of Pakistan on Thursday, says since Pakistan has opened its arms to welcome Indian content, Indians also must relax its stance.

The September 18 Uri attack last year and ensuing incidents had tarnished the bilateral relationship between India and Pakistan. The strained ties also had affected the entertainment industries, with Pakistani exhibitors stopping screening of Indian films, and Indian outfits banning inclusion of Pakistani talent.

Read more

With Kaabil releasing across the border, Rakesh Roshan sees some hope.

“All I want to say is that if Pakistan has opened their arms, we should also move forward,” Rakesh told IANS.

The movie released with one 11 p.m. show on Wednesday.

Indian Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (L) and his father Rakesh Roshan pose during the song launch of their upcoming Hindi film Kaabil directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Rakesh Roshan in Mumbai. (AFP)

“The film has been released in Karachi, Pakistan, last night with a 11 p.m. show and it was houseful. Today, the film is releasing all over Karachi, Rawalpindi and Hyderabad (Sindh) with 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. shows. However, the rest of Pakistan will open the show for the movie tomorrow (Friday),” he said.

Read more

He said Kaabil had got the censor certificate at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Co-starring Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy, Kaabil is a revenge drama involving a visually challenged couple. In India, the movie released to a positive response.

Follow @htshowbiz for more