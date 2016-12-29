Ram Gopal Varma praises Aamir Khan’s Dangal, slams other Khans

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has lauded Aamir Khan’s Dangal saying unlike other superstars, his films don’t make India “look like a regressive country.”

Varma, who has directed Aamir in Rangeela, took to Twitter to rant about how other superstars in the country don’t look beyond wanting to look forever young in films.

Seeing Dangal I feel all us in entire industry including other khans should learn gymnastic martial arts and kick ourselves on our asses — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 27, 2016

He praised Aamir, in a series of tweets, for not hesitating to play a father of two grown up daughters in the sports drama which is based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his wrestler daughters.

Which Star of Bollywood since Alam Ara would have taken a decision of putting on weight to look like a father of grown up daughters ? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 27, 2016

The director said he is impressed to see how Aamir does not think the audience to be dumb and respects their intelligence.

Aamir khan's films force the world to take india seriously and the other Khan's films make india look like a Choothiya regressive country — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 27, 2016

Want to touch Aamir's feet for his ever growing sincierity which was always there but it impossibly seems to be growing taller and taller — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 27, 2016

“Which star of Bollywood since Alam Ara would have taken a decision of putting on weight to look like a father of grown up daughters ?”