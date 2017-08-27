Ram Rahim: Twinkle Khanna is bothered how we ‘hand out our minds like monkey brains’ to godmen

Two days after a CBI court in Panchkula convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2002 rape case and his followers brought two states (Punjab and Haryana) to a complete standstill, Bollywood actor Twinkle Khanna has held the public responsible for the violence.

The death toll in the violence that followed the announcement of the verdict has risen to 36. As many as 30 persons died in Panchkula and six were killed in Sirsa. Over 250 people were injured and property worth crores of rupees damaged.

In her weekly blog for Times of India, Twinkle wrote that such self-proclaimed godmen are guilty, but the public that keeps them on a pedestal is equally liable.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a helicopter in which he was flown from Panchkula to Rohtak town to lodged in jail on Friday. (PTI)

After outlining the various businesses most self-styled godmen happen to run, the actor-turned-author wrote, “But ultimately that is their business both literally and figuratively speaking, and I am fine with it. What really bothers me is how we cut open our skulls and hand them our minds on a plate like the legendary delicacy, monkey brains.”

“Anyway, all this monkey business reminds me of a certain cheeky monkey and old colleague, Kiku Sharda who was jailed for mimicking the Love Charger. I think he should immediately go to the nearest Chinese restaurant to celebrate, order a beer and tell the waiter, ‘I don’t want any monosodium glutamate in my Schezwan chicken, you people should lock away your MSG too. Cheers,” she added in her typical style.

Earlier, Twinkle had tweeted, “Our fault Babas exist as we turn towards them like silly sunflowers looking for the sun,forgetting that a halo is just a trick of the light!”

