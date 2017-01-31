Ranbir has done films off the curve. He is a good actor: Rishi Kapoor

Last year was eventful and busy for both Rishi Kapoor and his son Ranbir Kapoor . Ask the senior actor if films have always been the most discussed subject at his house, and he says, “We are normal people. I can talk to you about any topic. I am well aware of what is happening in the world. We don’t discuss films as much as we watch them. I like to watch them in theatres with audiences, because that’s when you get the right reactions.”

Kapoor maintains that he has been a strict father in certain way. “Neetu (Kapoor; wife) was much closer to the kids. I never wanted to be a backslapping kind of father. I felt there should be some distance; it’s debatable if that is right or not,” says the Kapoor & Sons (2016) actor, who had a similar relationship with his own father, the late Raj Kapoor.

“I now feel that I could have been a little easier [on my children]. But Ranbir is a sensitive and caring boy. He understands my predicament. So, I guess I will try and make up for it,” he adds.

Ask Kapoor if he is in favour of the film choices Ranbir has made so far, and he says, “He has done films off the curve and has also been appreciated for them. He is a good actor. It is credible for him to set that trend. It is not about only taking up easy subjects. You must do something that is based on [good] content.”

But does the senior Kapoor reprimand Ranbir Kapoor often? “I don’t. He is a good boy. It’s just that he hasn’t been staying with us. He has never given me a chance to reprimand him,” the veteran actor says.

However, it seems Ranbir’s childhood days were different. “He always scored poorly. But when I think about it, I realise that I didn’t score good marks either,” he says with a laugh. “When he lived in New York (USA) as a student, he shared an apartment with his best friend. He was not a spoilt boy. Even in those days, he lived a frugal lifestyle. I didn’t want to spoil him. He would get a certain amount of pocket money per month. Of course, his house was paid for. But he learnt to not be like spoilt kids whose fathers can afford everything,” says the actor.

However, Kapoor is glad that both his kids, Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor, have made it. “We taught them the value of money. They realised the value of whatever they got. They have been nice children. The credit for this goes to Neetu (Kapoor),” he says.