Ranbir Kapoor gives his nod to director Imtiaz Ali’s next?

Good news for all Ranbir Kapoor fans out there! According to a Bollywoodlife report, if all goes well, the actor might just team up with director Imitiaz Ali for their third venture together after Rockstar (2011) and Tamasha (2015). A source close to the actor has revealed, “Ranbir will be a part of Imtiaz’s next. That’s not all, the actor will go through massive transformation for this film. Imtiaz plans to show different stages of the character’s life in the film.”

What’s interesting to note is that both the filmmaker and the actor are reeling under box-office flops. Even actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma couldn’t save Imtiaz’s latest release, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and it failed to create magic at the box-office. Ranbir’s film, Jagga Jasoos, on the other hand, performed underwhelmingly, which has put both of them in a tight spot.

What works in Ranbir’s favour is that he has director Rajkumar Hirani’s yet-untitled biopic film based on actor Sanjay Dutt’s life in his kitty. The buzz around the film has been strong, and trade pundits have already predicted that the film will do wonders for Ranbir’s career and re-bolster his image as the young superstar. He is also prepping up for a film with his close friend, Ayan Mukherji, with whom he has had hits like Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani (2013) and Wake Up Sid (2009).

Follow @htshowbiz for more