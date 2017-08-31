Ranbir Kapoor plays with niece at family dinner with Rishi, Neetu, Ridheema. See pic

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who was recently seen in Jagga Jasoos opposite Katrina Kaif, spend some quality time with his family in Mumbai.

The actor went out for a fancy dinner with dad Rishi Kapoor, mom Neetu Kapoor, sister Ridheema and niece Samara. The Bollywood stars were spotted by paparazzi which captured Ranbir in a sweet moment with his niece, Sam, as her loved ones fondly call her.

[New Picture] Ranbir Kapoor at family dinner with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Samara ❤ #RanbirKapoor #Ranbir #Bollywood A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse) on Aug 30, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

On the work front, Ranbir is working on Rajkumar Hirani’s ambitious project - the yet-to-be-titled Sanjay Dutt biopic. The buzz around the film has been strong and trade pundits have already predicted that the film will do wonders for Ranbir’s career and reaffirm his image as the young superstar.

Ranbir is also prepping up for a film with his close friend, Ayan Mukherji, with whom he has had hits like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Wake Up Sid (2009).

Neetu often shares pictures of her family and Sam is also an integral part of the posts. Recently, she shared a small video where Samara is seen grooving to uncle Ranbir’s song Galti Se Mistake.

Sam slays Jagga 🕵️. 😘❤️😘❤️ A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

