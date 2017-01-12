Ranbir Kapoor set to start shooting Sanjay Dutt biopic on Jan 14

Rajkumar Hirani directed, Sanjay Dutt’s biopic will go on floors on January 14.

Ranbir is currently gearing up for the release of Jagga Jasoos where he is paired opposite Katrina Kaif. (HT Photo)

Ranbir Kapoor, who will be essaying Sanjay’s role in the film, has already begun with preparations for his role.

The shooting will commence in Mumbai, covering the crucial scenes first, followed by schedules in other parts of the country.

The filmmaker, last year, had captured Dutt’s exit from Yerwada Jail in Pune, with the thought of including it in the biopic.

The Rockstar actor and the PK director have already started with the pre-production and were spotted in the latter’s office many a times, reading the script.

Sanjay is also set to start work on his comeback film Bhoomi with Omung Kumar. (HT Photo)

The untitled biopic will be the first one to be made on a Bollywood star.

