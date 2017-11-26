Ranbir Kapoor transforms into Sanjay Dutt for biopic. This new look is proof

When Ranbir Kapoor’s name was announced as the actor who will play Sanjay Dutt in the biopic being made by Rajkumar Hirani, people scoffed. How would an actor who is lean and looks nothing like Sanjay play the part? Every single look and mannerism of the Khalnayak actor are etched in the minds of the audience and would Ranbir be able to do justice to the role? While the jury is still out till the film releases, Ranbir has managed to root out the scepticism with effortlessly taking on the looks and style of the beefy actor.

We saw him become the Sanjay of Saajan days with the lean frame and long hair, we then saw him shooting at the Bhopal jail with the same pointy moustache and world-wise air that the actor had when he was incarcerated and now Ranbir has done it again. The Rockstar actor was seen shooting in Mumbai with a French beard and more weight we have seen him sporting. The shooting seems to be dealing with present-day Sanjay and Ranbir sure looks the part.

The film is being directed by Hirani who is Sanjay’s friend and has directed him in blockbuster Munna Bhai series. The film is yet to announce a release date.

This is Ranbir Kapoor shooting for Dutt biopic

Now compare him with Sanjay himself...

Talking about the biopic, Ranbir earlier told media, “We worked really hard at it, doing four months of prosthetic (make-up) trials, lots of disappointments, thinking that it’s not going to work out. But you need to put in that time and effort. It’s a daunting task to play someone like Sanjay Dutt, who everybody knows anyway.”

There have been moments that Sanjay was watching Ranbir playing him. “It was surreal for me. You’re acting like him, and the director calls cut, you look up, and suddenly there’s Sanjay Dutt actually sitting behind the monitor! But then I’d got so obsessed with him. Every time I’d see him, I’d start observing him like a hawk — the way he scratches his beard, twitches his eye, drinks water, hugs… It’d become a bit of a sickness for me. But that obsession is necessary for acting, or any form of art — that madness to get something right. You may still fall flat on your face, but it’s necessary.”