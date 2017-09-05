Ranbir Kapoor, dad Rishi spotted during Ganpati visarjan. See pics

As devotees bid farewell to their beloved Lord Ganesha, the city of Mumbai is abuzz with Bollywood celebrities making several public appearances and holding their own ceremonies. Ranbir Kapoor was spotted during a ceremony at RK Studio Tuesday evening.

Ranbir was accompanied by uncle Randhir Kapoor, Rajeev Kapoor and dad Rishi Kapoor in the Ganapati visarjan procession at RK Studio in Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor during Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio. (PTI)

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugh, accompanied by husband Abhishek Bachchan. She was seen dressed in a red saree at the famous pandal on Monday evening. For the occasion, Aishwarya chose a Sabyasachi Mukherjee red saree. The designer’s site describes it as “red silk matka saree embroidered with hand-cut metal sequins” from his Heritage Collection.

Aishwarya at Lalbaugh.

While Ranbir is currently busy shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s ambitious biopic on Sanjay Dutt, his dad is working on his upcoming film with Amitabh Bachchan - 102 Not Out.

