Randhir Kapoor on Karisma-Sandeep wedding: There’s nothing wrong if she and her children are happy

If actor Karisma Kapoor plans to take the next step with her businessman beau Sandeep Toshniwal, she has her father Randhir Kapoor’s blessings. The veteran actor shares that he will support anything that makes his daughter happy.

The focus is back on Karisma and Sandeep’s love story after the latter was granted divorce from his orthodontist wife, Ashrita, on Monday. Buzz is that the two, who have reportedly been dating for over three years now, might tie the knot soon. “If she [Karisma] wants to get married, then she has my blessings. She is young and must be seeing him [Sandeep], I don’t know. I also see their photographs,” says Kapoor, who was earlier quoted as saying that he doesn’t think Karisma has plans of getting married anytime soon and that she is enjoying motherhood.

Karisma and Sandeep have been spotted together quite often, even at Kapoor family’s get-togethers. “If she wants to begin her life again and her children (Samiera Kapoor, 12, and Kiaan Raj Kapoor, 7; with ex-husband Sunjay Kapur) are happy with it (her decision to get married again) then I will support them. I don’t think there is anything wrong in that in today’s time,” adds Randhir, who was in the Capital on Friday to attend the inauguration of Russian Film Days, an Indo-Russian government co-operative initiative.

Sandeep married Ashrita in 2003 and filed for divorce in 2010. Reportedly, as per their final settlement, Ashrita gets the custody of their two daughters. According to reports, each daughter will receive Rs. 3 crores, and Ashrita will get Rs. 2 crore and the flat where she presently resides with her daughters.

Karisma Kapoor and Sandeep Toshniwal have reportedly been dating for three years (Prodip Guha)

Karisma, who married businessman Sunjay Kapur in 2003, separated from him in 2016 and has got the custody of their kids. Sunjay tied the knot with Priya Sachdev earlier this year.