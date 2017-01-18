Rangoon: Censor replaces three cuss words for U/A certificate

Be it Omkara, Kaminey or Haider, Vishal Bhardwaj is known to use crude and rusty language in his films. So it is not surprising that his upcoming movie Rangoon, starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, would have some cuss words.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded the U/A certificate to the film, but according to a report the board has demanded replacement for a few cuss words including ‘Bastard’, Bak**** and ‘Chinal’ (slut).

The report in DNA claimed ‘bastard’ has been replaced with ‘rascal’ and ‘bak****’ has been replaced with ‘Bakchor’. The word ‘chinal’ has been replaced with ‘jhoothi’.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the report.

Rangoon, set against the backdrop of second world war, shows a love story between Kangana, Shahid and Saif, where Kangana plays the role of Julia, a film actress from the 1940s, while Shahid is playing a character of Nawab Malik an Indian troop leader. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, plays the character of a top-notch filmmaker.

Rangoon is slated to hit theatres on February 24.

